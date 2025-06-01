Reps resume probe of WAEC midnight examination, Monday

Barring any last-minute changes, the House of Representatives will on Monday, June 2, 2025, resume its investigative hearing into the controversial midnight conduct of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) across Nigeria.

The probe follows widespread public outrage over the irregular timing and management of the exams, which sparked calls for accountability from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

On Friday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies, Hon. Oboku Oforji, mandated the Head of WAEC Nigeria to appear in person before the committee to explain the situation.

A delegation from WAEC, led by Senior Assistant Registrar and Zonal Coordinator Mr. Ambrose Okelezo, addressed lawmakers but indicated that the Head of WAEC Nigeria was currently unavailable due to an emergency meeting with other WAEC national office heads across member countries.

Mr. Okelezo assured the committee that the Head of WAEC would appear on Monday to provide a full account of the incident.

He said, “The Head of National Office has pleaded to appear on Monday to give a full detail of the incident to the House. He is not here right now, so I am representing him.”

WAEC acknowledged challenges during the conduct of the 2025 School Candidates exams, including delays in the timely administration of the English Language Paper 2.

However, some lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the delegation’s inability to fully respond to the committee’s inquiries.

Hon. Awaji Nnombek Abiante (PDP-Rivers) criticized the delegation for lacking authority, insisting that the head of WAEC must appear to answer the committee’s questions.

He lamented the challenges faced by students, especially those in underserved areas, who had to write exams late into the night due to logistical failures, including question papers being transported by commercial vehicle drivers.

“Where are the competent hands for such a critical task? This is unacceptable for a country of over 200 million people,” Hon. Abiante said, calling the situation “horrible.”

Despite attempts by Hon. Oforji to calm tensions, some lawmakers maintained that the WAEC head should not dictate the date of his appearance.

Hon. Oforji emphasized the importance of the meeting and urged members to avoid emotional responses.

He stated, “Nigerians are deeply interested in what led to this unfortunate incident. We must look at the issues objectively and tackle them.”

Hon. Billy Osawaru described the ongoing exam mishandling as a “national embarrassment,” urging the committee to consider whether to accept the Monday date or request another.

Osawaru added, “The delegation here today cannot help us as they are not decision-makers. The right person must come and answer our questions.”

The committee is expected to decide on the next steps after the Head of WAEC Nigeria’s appearance on Monday.

