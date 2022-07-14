NSCDC to clamp down on illegal private security outfits in Anambra 

The newly deployed State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State, Mr Isidore Chukwudi Chikere has stated the Command’s readiness to clamp down on unregistered security companies in the State in line with the NSCDC Act empowering the Corps to regulate, monitor and supervise the operation of private guard companies in the country.

Mr Isidore made this known during his meeting on Wednesday, with members of the Association of Licenced Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) in Awka.

He condemned the act of both private and public institutions patronizing the services of unregistered guards noting that they constitute a security threat to citizens while calling on them to stop forthwith.

While stressing the need for information gathering as a mechanism that would enhance security, he charged members of the association to always furnish his office with timely and credible Intelligence. The commandant promised to work with the association to achieve its set objectives, adding that the Corps would take up the challenges they have raised.

The Head of the Private Guard Company Department, DCC Francis Obinna Nnadi, disclosed that the meeting aims to discuss and proffer solutions to the association’s challenges. He tasked them to work in line with the Corps mandate as they are the ones that render the most relevant grassroots security with better crime modalities in their area of operations.

He urged the association not to relent as the Command has put in place necessary steps to reposition their services.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Dr Okon Antai, while welcoming the new NSCDC boss to Anambra State, enumerated some of the challenges facing their operation in the state.

“It is a fact that members of the vigilante services have taken over the job of private security guards in Anambra, vigilantes should be people who do community policing in rural locations, but today they can be found almost everywhere acting as private security men, ” Atai lamented.