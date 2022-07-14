Homeless miscreant arrested for allegedly defiling toddler in Ibadan

A 27-year-old homeless man, David Oladokun, has been arrested for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a toddler (names withheld) in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 12 noon at Olunde, Ajiyo-Ajoro areas along Olomi-Ayedun road.

The girl, less than four years old, was said to have been left with a family friend by her mother and was playing outside the shop of her guardian when the suspect stylishly lured her, picked her up and took her to an uncompleted building opposite a hotel at Ogo Oluwa junction, Olunde Ajiyo-Ajoro area.

He reportedly gagged her mouth so that her screams would not be heard by those around the area and defiled her with penetration.

After a while, the guardian and other neighbours were said to have been wondering where the girl could be and started searching for her.

As they were doing this, they reportedly noticed the suspect trying to run away.

This made the searchers stop him, held on to him, and took him inside the uncompleted building where they found the girl.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The crowd immediately descended on him, rendered him naked and was about to lynch him before he was rescued by the Oluyole Security Surveillance Team, led by its Commandant, Olusegun Idowu.





The OSST Commandant, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune, said that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect, who said he learnt carpentry, was homeless and used to sleep in a friend’s residence or wherever he could lay his head on.

He was also said to be a hemp smoker.

He was taken to Sanyo Police Station and handed over to police officers for further investigation.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the toddler, who was bleeding in her private part, was taken to a private hospital by the police for prompt medical examination.

During interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to hail from Akure in Ondo State, was said to have told senior police officers at the station that he acted through the influence of unforeseen forces.

It was learnt he would be transferred from Sanyo Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, for further investigation.

When contacted, the police spokesman of the state command, SP Adewale Osifeso said that investigation had been commenced on the matter, adding that updates would be given accordingly.