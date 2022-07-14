Coalition of miners rally support for Ogunbiyi, Accord Party candidate

Gold and diamond miners as well as investors from Liberia and Nigeria on Tuesday stormed Osogbo, Osun State capital to rally support for Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Accord Party candidate for next Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The investors and miners were led by Ambassador-emeritus Dew Mayson as well as his Nigerian counterpart, Dr Dapo Adefehintimi, an industrialist.

Receiving the 100- member coalition, Dr Ogunbiyi reiterated his categorical and unambiguous promise that when elected, he would turn gold mining into a money spinner in Osun State in one year.

The Accord Party candidate said “Do you know that Osun State has 26 commercially- viable solid mineral resources for which the state has been earning little or nothing. Today, no one can specifically say that this is the amount of gold that highly-connected individuals are taking every day.”

Dr Ogunbiyi noted that the present unstructured, inexplicable and unaccountable state of affairs had not translated into any meaningful contribution to the income of the state and thereby its growth and development.

“It seems private interests are significantly being taken care of instead of the citizens’ interests. This is a clear and typical example of state capture,” he noted.

Dr Ogunbiyi promised to reverse this ugly trend and similar areas of financial gaps so that opportunities for growth and development could be created, strengthened and sustained.

He called on the good citizens of Osun State to vote for him in order to safeguard their interests and the well-being of their children.

Voting for him, he pointed out, is foundational to giving Osun State a fresh start when governance templates will be in sync with reality, good and prosperous life as well as their well-being.

“We shall build a strong bond of real, relevant and transparent growth with value-adding and impactful connections.”

It is time for us to shift the paradigm to progress and prosperity. It is time for us to elect qualitative leadership and emplace a governance structure of fiscal prudence where empirical achievements and metrics will be the evidence,” he added.

Ambassador Emeritus Dew Mayson, in his remarks, said the coalition came visiting in Osogbo to practically show their solidarity with Dr Akin Ogunbiyi who he described as an audacious, highly resourceful entrepreneur and statesman.

He recalled how Dr Ogunbiyi through beneficial business activities has helped to put the Republic of Liberia on its feet.

“Today in Liberia, diamond mines and other mineral resources’ establishments are insured by Dr Ogunbiyi’s company, Mutual Benefits, Liberia,” he said.

