The operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested five suspects for alleged oil theft in Imo State.

Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babawale Afolabi, said in a statement on Saturday that the Corps intercepted and arrested the suspects while conveying large quantities of suspected illegally refined and adulterated AGO at Obah Agwa Autonomous Community, Oguta Ohaji LGA of Imo State.

Afolabi said the suspects were in four saloon cars containing large quantities of suspected illegally refined AGO, tied in twin cellophane bags and inserted in sacks.

He noted that preliminary investigation revealed that suspects usually buy the illegally refined AGO at the Abacheke Axis of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State before being loaded into salon cars for onward transportation and distribution to Onitsha, Anambra, and its environs.

He gave their names as David Thankgod Orokpo, Alex Okafor Chigozie, Ngwoli Kingsley, Johnson Essien Unyime, and David Gregory Akombo.

Afolabi said: “The exhibit recovered includes one black Toyota Camry, with registration number Ebonyi AKL-552AE, filled with about 600 litres of suspected adulterated AGO.

“One Ash Toyota Camry with registration number Benue BGT-564AA, filled with about 1,250 litres of suspected adulterated AGO.

“One Sky-blue Toyota Avalon with registration number Lagos APP-150CJ, filled with about 600 litres of suspected adulterated AGO, one Moniepoint POS machine.

“One black Toyota Avalon with registration number Rivers SKN-291DC was filled with about 1,400 litres of suspected adulterated AGO, $2222,500 cash, and another $15,000 cash.”

