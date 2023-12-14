Following the recent appointment of Mrs Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive (MD/CE) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the immediate past MD/CE, Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has handed over the reins of leadership of the organisation.

At a brief handover ceremony held at the FAAN’s operational headquarters in Lagos, Mr Kabir Mohammed expressed his appreciation to all staff of the Authority for the cooperation and support he enjoyed while he served as the Chief Executive of the organisation.

He enjoined them to ensure support for the new management so that the objectives of the organisation could be achieved.

