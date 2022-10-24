NSCDC dismisses 15, retires 7, suspends 7, others for alleged forgery, job racketeering, extortion

THE Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has announced the approval by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) to discipline a total of 31 officers and men of corps allegedly involved in various degrees of offences.

While 15 of the affected officers were dismissed from service, seven are to face compulsory retirement, seven were given suspension while the remaining two are to face interdiction and demotion respectively.

A statement by the Corps Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, on Monday in Abua, said this was part of measures to rid the service of bad eggs and ensure discipline in order to reposition and sanitise the Corps against all forms of negative vices.

He noted that the actions of the errant personnel made it imperative to invoke internal disciplinary mechanisms by setting up disciplinary committees which carried out investigations and orderly room trials for various offences and spelt out recommendations of different sanctions to the Board for approval.

“Consequently, 31 officers and men involved in different acts deemed unbecoming of personnel of the Corps are to face different sanctions,” he said.

Odumosu said the CG confirmed this during a management meeting at the NSCDC National Headquarters, where he vowed and reiterated his determination not to allow errant officers to portray the corps in a bad light under his leadership.

According to him, “the actions of the erring personnel made it imperative to invoke internal disciplinary mechanism by setting up disciplinary committees which carried out an investigation and orderly room trial for various offences and spelt out the recommendation of different sanctions to the Board for approval.”

The breakdown of the affected officers indicated that among the numbers dismissed include one (1) ASC1, two (2) CCA, three (3) AIC, three (3) CA111, two (2) CA11, one (1) CA1, one (1) IC and one (1) AIC face dismissal and prosecution.

The suspended officers include two (2) Deputy Commandants of Corps, three (3) Assistant Commandant of Corps, one (1) Assistant Superintendent of Corps ASCII and one (1) CAII.

The Commandant-General said the board also approved the interdiction of an Inspector of Corps (IC) and demotion of one (1) other Inspector of Corps (IC).

Audi added that the 31 affected personnel were sanctioned for offences raging from job racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, forgery, absence without leave (AWOL), dishonesty, economic sabotage among others among others.

“Following the disgraceful conduct of the concerned officers, the Commandant General has called on all personnel to uphold the Corps’ Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Code of Ethics, discipline and adherence to Public Service Rules,” the statement said.

He warned that the sanctions meted out to erring personnel should serve as deterrent to others as unethical conducts will not be condoned in the Corps.

The CG, however, promised to reward officers and men who excel in their various assignments as a motivation for good conducts and dedication to service.





