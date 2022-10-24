Lagos PDP condemns alleged closure of markets after Jandor’s campaign visit

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned in strong terms the closure of two markets in the Alimosho area of the state, saying the party leadership found what it described as the intimidation of the good people of the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government “disheartening and uncalled for.”

The party said this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, lists Council Market in Idimu and Pudaki (Akeja) Market in Ile Iwe, Egbe as the affected centres currently on lockdown.

It would be recalled that the PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) and his running mate, Funke Akindele’s campaign trail, was late last week, in Alimosho to galvanize votes in the area among residents as they also visited markets to canvass for votes, ahead of 2023 General Elections.

PDP, while strongly condemning the act, noted that the soaring popularity of both Jandor and Akindele on joint governorship tickets as evidenced in their acceptance and reception by the various groups during their tour of Alimosho communities remained a pointer to the rejection of the ruling APC in the state, which it said had inflicted the people with untoward poverty and depredations in the last 23 years.

“This government yet continues to harass, intimidate and coarse people to continue their imperialism governance in Lagos State.

“As at the time of this statement, two (2) markets in the Alimosho area namely: Council Market, Idimu and Pudaki (Akeja) Market, Ile Iwe, Egbe are currently on lockdown while the responsible citizens plying their trades in these markets are been threatened and intimidated. The attitude of the representatives of the government of Lagos State towards the people of the market is appalling and shameless,” the party said.

“The leadership of our party finds the intimidation of the good people of the state by this government disheartening and uncalled for.

“We would like to condemn in strong terms the attitude of the APC government agents in these markets and to restate our support for the people who under the democratic rule are entitled to choose who leads them through the ballot,” it added.

PDP warned the APC- led government that itself and its candidates would not fold its arm while the ruling party continued what it termed “their misanthropic policies and programs while using the government apparatus to cow everyone to do their whims and caprices.”

The main opposition party, while recalling that the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently boasted that Lagosians were behind his government and that Lagos was the base for APC, challenged him and others in his camp “to respect the tenets of democracy and freedom of speech and self-expression as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and allow the good people of Lagos to choose who will form the government of Lagos State in 2023 through the ballot without intimidation and undue influence.”

“We are also using this opportunity to call on well-meaning citizens of the state to rise up to defend democracy in Lagos State and to protect individuals in the state to enable them to make their choice in the coming election freely without fear or favour,” PDP demanded.

When contacted, Treasurer, CDC, Alimosho Local Government, Pastor Wale Olaogun, confirmed that two markets were indeed shut sequel to Jandor’s campaign visit, but listed the affected markets as “one in Ikotun/Igando LCDA and another in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, adding: “Bit the affected markets have been reopened for trading activities.”

“I can confirm to you that two markets: one in Ikotun/Igando LCDA and another in Agbado Oke-odo LCDA were shut down. But the affected markets have been reopened for trading activities,” he said.

