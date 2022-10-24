FUNAAB: NASU members shun strike action

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), on Monday, shunned the directive of its national body to embark on a seven-day warning strike.

The call for the strike action was coming on the heels of the reopening of public universities after an eight-month strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Nigerian Tribune learnt that most members of the union reported at their duty posts at the main campus in Alabata and the mini campus at Opeji, both in Abeokuta.

It was also gathered that the congress called by the executives of the union was poorly attended.

The students’ union body of the institution and members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) gathered in their numbers at the entrance of the main campus to resist any attempt by NASU members to enforce the strike.

A member of NASU, Ajani Yomibo, condemned the call for the strike, saying they can never be a party to the strike called by a few leaders.

The president of FUNAAB Student Union, Comrade Seyi Ale, wondered why the Union will be calling for a strike when students are just returning from eight months strike.

