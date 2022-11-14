NSCDC Deputy Commandant missing in Bayelsa

There is rising tension and anxiety in Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), over the sudden disappearance of the Deputy Commandant of the corps, Mr Raymond Terwase Gaadi.

According to a family source, Gaadi, who was posted from Enugu Command of the corps to Bayelsa to take over as the second in command in April, was said to have issues with the person that was supposed to hand over to him.

The fear within the command and the family is whether the senior officer is still alive, as his phone numbers were switched off since he got missing.

Narrating the family’s ordeal, his elder brother, Mr Terkura Gaadi, said, that after missing his brother’s calls on October 22nd, he could not reach him, as his phones rang off the hook until October 30th when all the lines were switched off.

At the time of filling the report, it was not ascertained if the NSCDC officer was kidnapped, involved in an auto-crash, or fell victim to the rampaging flood, that was at its peak during the time of his disappearance.

Authorities of NSCDC in Bayelsa State, said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of their Deputy Commandant, as he was given a pass to travel to his former Command in Enugu to pack his loads.

The NSCDC spokesman in Bayelsa State, Mr Solomon Ogbere, said the Command is working with other sister agencies to unravel the circumstances of the sudden disappearance of its Deputy Commandant.

He also dispelled insinuation that somebody was refusing to hand over the Deputy Commandant’s portfolio to Mr Gaadi, saying he was in the crisis management section when he was appointed as second in command in Bayelsa State.

