‘Rotary Club will continue to reach out to govt’

The Immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro, Mr. Samuel Kolawole, has said that the club would continue to reach out to the government in order to help the less privileged in society.

Kolawole stated this on Saturday at the Rotary Foundation Dinner, held at Rotary House, Iyaganku, Ibadan where the club encouraged members to raise funds for the foundation to keep it going.

He said the foundation is the arm of Rotary International that raises funds to execute the projects of the club.

Kolawole disclosed that “Rotary will continue to assist the government because we know that it cannot do it alone; that is why an organization like ours exists and we help to impact society positively by reaching out to the needy in the community.

“Fighting polio is being done in India, Afghanistan, as it been done in Nigeria, is all over the world not peculiar to Nigeria, but we will continue to encourage the Federal Government and state governments to continue to work with organizations like Rotary Club to let us know the areas we can come in so as to collaborate and work together.

“Those who are in the organization know how difficult it can be to be able to partner with the government; government should make sure that the red tapes are removed so that we can reach out to them.

“Government knows where they need us; they have done their research, and we can work together to touch society in a much better way.

“Rotary Foundation Dinner that we are doing here today (Saturday) is purposely for the betterment of the society as we are investing in the social development of the nation.”

In his remark, the District Governor nominee, D9125, Kayode Olowolagba, said Rotary Club is ready to join hands with the government to alleviate poverty in the society, saying no government all over the world can do everything for its citizens.

“Rotary has now taken it upon itself to try and breach the gap between what the government can provide and what the community needs.

“We are trying in our little way to provide basic amenities where they are needed and that cannot be provided by the government, that is what we do.

“Government should also work with us, encourage us and even support our movement in what we are propagating.”