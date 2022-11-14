Senate postpones resumption to Wednesday

Senate President Ahmed Lawan

The Senate on Monday postponed its earlier scheduled resumption to plenary from Tuesday, 15th November to Wednesday, 16th November 2022.

The red Chamber had on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, adjourned the plenary for four weeks to enable consideration of N20.51 trillion 2023 budget proposals at committee levels.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who announced the suspension of plenary for budget consideration at the committee level, fixed Tuesday, November 15, 2022, for plenary resumption.

But the Clerk of the Senate, Barrister Chinedu Akubueze in a two paragraphs statement, announced the postponement of the resumption to Wednesday, November 16,  2022.

The statement reads: ” This is to inform all Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that resumption of the Senate in Plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, 15th November 2022 to Wednesday 16th November 2022″

The Clerk added in the statement that all Distinguished Senators should by the notice, resume sitting in plenary by 10:00 am on the rescheduled date.

No reason was however given by the leadership of the Senate for the postponement.

