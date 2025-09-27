NSCDC Commandant urges tourism operators to prioritise security

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Olusola Odumosu, has urged stakeholders in the tourism industry to prioritise security in order to enhance the sector’s growth.

Odumosu, in a statement, made the call in his message at this year’s World Tourism Day, held in Abuja, with the theme “Tourism and Peace – Building Through Cultural Diplomacy.”

He observed that if the industry is adequately secured, it will encourage more people to invest in and patronise the various sites across the country.

The FCT Commandant noted that as the agency responsible for the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, the NSCDC also has oversight of tourism sites, which are categorised as critical assets because of their rich potential in preserving cultural heritage. He stressed that their protection should therefore be prioritised.

According to him, one of the reasons the industry is not fully utilised is the lack of adequate security to guarantee the safety of visitors. He explained that people would have more confidence to visit tourism facilities if their safety were assured.

“We believe that there is no tourism without security. We are disposed to partnering with the industry by providing the needed security for its sites across the city centre. We have a duty to work together to ensure that Abuja is safe for all tourists and tourism destinations in the city,” Odumosu said.

The FCT Command helmsman implored tourism stakeholders to showcase the sector to the world by promoting their activities and investing in security to give tourists the confidence to explore the country’s beautiful scenery and rich culture.

“Security agencies are on top of their game and are open to partnering with the sector to enhance security and growth,” he added.

He highlighted some of the breathtaking tourism sites in the country, including the Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort, Kwa Falls, Yankari National Park, and Zuma Rock, among others. He stated that these sites have the potential to boost the nation’s economic growth if properly packaged and promoted globally.

“Tourism has enormous potential to bridge cultural gaps if properly harnessed. It can promote our values and traditions, thereby countering misinformation about the security situation in our country.

“There is no country in the world that can boldly claim to be free from insecurity. It is about everyone playing their role in telling the world that the situation here is not as bad as it is often portrayed.

“The NSCDC and other security agencies are combing all dark spots where criminals may be hiding in the FCT to ensure the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, as well as the lives and property of residents,” Commandant Odumosu stated.

World Tourism Day is an annual event of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), celebrated by the International Society of Diplomats in Nigeria.

