Your pains will soon be over, Tinubu assures Nigerians

The president gave the assurance on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the presentation of the staff and instruments of office to Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Acknowledging the suffering being experienced across the country, Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, insisting that the nation’s economy had “turned the corner” and that better days lie ahead.

“I have the honour to give you cheering news that the economy has turned the corner. There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Your suffering is like the pain of a surgery, but the moment of growth and prosperity awaits us. Thank you for your perseverance, your endurance and your understanding,” he said.

Reflecting on Oba Ladoja’s journey, Tinubu recalled their shared experiences as senators and later as governors of Lagos and Oyo states, respectively. He praised the new monarch’s resilience, recalling his impeachment ordeal and subsequent political comeback as a testament to his strength of character.

“If I have to recall the moments we shared together in the Senate, the struggles we had as governors, your impeachment and comeback story, your perseverance, resilience, determination and reliability are worth celebrating,” Tinubu said.

He added that the large turnout and visible joy on the faces of Ibadan residents who lined the streets to welcome the Olubadan showed the deep affection the people had for their monarch.

“It is clear that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the rare gems of history to ascend the throne of your forefathers. My prayer is that God will grant you long life and wisdom to excel in your new assignment,” the president said.

