The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has continued to show its zero tolerance for clubs’ misbehaviour, sanctioning more clubs for crowd misdeeds.

Both Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan and Niger Tornadoes were the latest additions to clubs that incurred the League Management’s wrath over acts of indiscipline by their home fans

According to the NPFL, the Oluyole Warriors were charged for breaching the NPFL Framework and Rules in their match against Bendel Insurance last Friday.

The supporters of the Ibadan-based side were accused of throwing objects onto the field of play, forcing the NPFL to impose a N1 million fine on the club for the offence.

Similarly, Niger Tornadoes were charged for their fans’ misconduct during their Matchday 13 fixture against Enugu Rangers last Sunday.

The Minna-based side, according to the NPFL, failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters who threw objects towards the pitch and also held the match officials hostage after the match.

Niger Tornadoes were fined N1 million for throwing objects towards the field of play and were additionally fined N1 million for holding the match officials hostage.

The NPFL also warned Tornadoes against a repeat of such offences, which will attract additional sanctions in line with the league’s rule book.