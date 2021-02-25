NOUN inaugurates study centre in Anambra community

THE National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN) has inaugurated a study centre at Isulo community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the study centre was built by Isulo Development Union and handed it over to NOUN as part of Governor Willie Obiano administration’s 20 million community project initiatives.

This is the second study centre of the university in Anambra State after the one at Abagana.

While inaugurating the study centre, a former vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, represented by the deputy vice chancellor (Academics), Professor Uduma Orji-Uduma, thanked Isulo community for its vision, efforts and commitments to the establishment of the study centre.

His words: “It will go a long way to offer many job opportunities to indigenes of the town.”

Professor Adamu revealed that the university has over 100 study centres with about 500, 000 students in Nigeria, stressing that “the establishment of the university is part of laying the foundation for the future generations while it offers unique opportunities for people.”

The traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Felix Maduka, in his speech noted that the study centre was a significant development in the community, urging youths to grab and maximise the opportunity through enrolment in different academic fields.

In his welcome address, the President-General of Isulo Development Union, Mr Sam Oguagbaka, said the coming of the university to Isulo would change the landscape and development trajectory of the community for good.

He then implored the state and federal governments to reciprocate their gesture by increasing infrastructural presence in the community.

Members representing Orumba South in the state House of Assembly, Mr Emma Nwafor; his Orumba North counterpart and the House Majority Leader, Honourable Emeka Aforka, and the caretaker committee chairman Orumba South Council Area, Mr Cyprain Okereke, said the development would transform and stimulate intellectual and economic development of Orumba South and its environs.

