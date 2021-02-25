UI boosts Nigeria’s health force with 44 new nurses

THE University of Ibadan (UI) has inducted 44 new nurses into the Nigerian health workforce with a charge that they should be good ambassadors of the university and contribute to national health care development.

University of Ibadan’s acting vice-chancellor, Professor Adebola Ekanola, speaking at the induction ceremony for the university’s Bachelor of Nursing Science graduates said this new phase of life demands that they put into use their experience of the past, hard work, will and determination to ensure they excel in the profession.

Professor Ekanola, speaking through the provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, said the department would transform into a faculty soon and urged the new nurses to work in synergy with other members of the health team in delivering care to Nigerians.

The Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Faruk Abubakar, while formally receiving the inductees into the nursing profession, said they should keep to the ethics and etiquettes guiding this profession as well as the oath of providing care, regardless of race, religion and diversities of patients.

Alhaji Abubakar, represented by Dr Yahaya Sanni, urged them to promote health, prevent illness and refrain from actions that can endanger or is deleterious to life.

President, Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA), Professor Dipo Otolorin, challenged them to emulate the likes of Florence Nightingale and exhibit clinical empathy as they work with other members of the health care team.

Professor Otolorin stated that empathy and compassion are associated with better adherence to medications, reduce malpractice, fewer mistakes and increased patient satisfaction and urged them to support improving patients’ experience during childbirth

At the induction ceremony that had four of the inductees graduating with first-class honours, Mr Isaac Olabanjo, the only male nurse in the group, recounting his training experience as a nurse said “It was wield, lonely and tough.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows. Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks. The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Nigeria Is Stronger Together Than Being Apart ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished that despite differences in religion, ethnicity, political affiliations, or other diversities, Nigerians of all generations and from all walks of life must endeavour to commit to ensuring Nigeria’s unity because the nation is stronger together than apart…