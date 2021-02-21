Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections, recoveries, deaths dropped last week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases.

According to the data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this is a reduction from the 6,422 cases recorded the previous week.

A total of 42,383 samples were collected for testing, last week compared to the 78,220 tested the previous week.

The country has tested 1,441,013 samples out of which 151,553 cases have been confirmed, a total of 128,005 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 21,668 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,813 deaths were recorded.

Death, recoveries reduced

Further analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. 84 persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

100 persons died from the virus previous week (February 7- 13) while 69 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (January 31 – February 6).

Also, 7,606 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 7,842 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 690 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 146,354.

On Monday, 574 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 146,928.

On Tuesday, 1,572 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 148,500.

On Wednesday, 869 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 877 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 622 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 645 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 151,553.

See the breakdown of the 151,553 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 54,447 cases, followed by FCT – 18,980, Plateau – 8,829, Kaduna – 8,301, Oyo – 6,627, Rivers – 6,269, Edo – 4,457, Ogun – 4,028, Kano – 3,646, Ondo – 2,892, Kwara – 2,737, Delta – 2,508, Osun – 2,283, Nasarawa – 2,170, Katsina – 2,022, Gombe – 2,018, Enugu – 1,966, Ebonyi – 1,754, Anambra – 1,615, Abia – 1,440, Imo – 1,426, Akwa Ibom – 1,395, Borno – 1,233, Bauchi – 1,213, Benue – 1,170, Niger – 907, Sokoto – 768, Ekiti – 740, Bayelsa – 733, Adamawa – 725, Taraba – 693, Jigawa – 496, Kebbi – 314, Cross River – 267, Yobe – 260, Zamfara – 219, Kogi – 5.

