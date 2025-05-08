NOA lauds Oyo govt’s supportive role

The outgoing State Director, National Orientation Agency, (NOA) Dr Olukemi Afolayan has commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration for supporting the Agency through the establishment of the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED) which has helped to ease the Agency’s operations and infrastructural development

She said that improved road network had made it easier for the Agency to carry out sensitisation assignments across the state, citing communities like Lanlate, Iseyin, Ogbomoso, Fapote Saki, Iwere-Ile, Ibadan less city and the municipals and many other communities

Dr. Afolayan made this known during a send-off ceremony held in her honour at the NOA Headquarters, Ibadan.

The Outgoing NOA State Director has been transferred to the Headquarter as the National Director of Civic, Values and Democracy Education.

She said; “NOA’s achievements under my leadership, include 106 media orientation programmes, town hall meetings, advocacy campaigns, and the successful compensation of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of the Nigerian flag”.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion as well as the Commissioner for Information, Prince Oyelade praised the Agency for their critical roles in public awareness and civic engagement.

He described the celebrant as one of NOA’s finest ambassadors noting that her tenure had significantly strengthened the agency’s role in mobilising Citizens.

While reflecting NOA’s evolution, the Commissioner said “Since 1993 when MAMSER metamorphosed into NOA, I had followed the trajectory of the organisation and it is my submission that the residual challenges facing the agency notwithstanding, Dr (Mrs) Olukemi Afolayan has stood out as one of the best Ambassadors of NOA”.

Several dignitaries, including former NOA Oyo State Director, and Baale Iloka of Egbeda Local Government, Chief Moshood Olaleye and Osun State NOA Director, Mr. Adebiyi Adefarasin , praised the outgoing Director’s dedication and stressed the need for better staff recruitment to enhance operational efficiency.

Also speaking, at the event, Mayor Isaac Brown urged the Federal Government to increase funding for NOA projects, and ensure that the Agency is better equipped to fulfill its national mandate.

The ceremony was attended by the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Mrs. Iswiat Amiregun, who offered prayers for the out going Director as she embark on her new role as the National Director.