NSIPA to launch social programs to empower 1.8 million Nigerians

The National Coordinator/CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Badamasi Lawal, on Wednesday unveiled plans for the launch of various Social Investment schemes, namely: the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), N-Power, Grant for Vulnerable Groups (GVG), and the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by NSIPA’s Head of Communication & Public Relations, Attari Hope.

According to the statement, the announcement was made in Abuja during the opening ceremony of the NSIPA management workshop, themed ‘Policy Development for Social Investment Programme Agency: Programme Implementation and Structure’.

The NSIPA’s helmsman explained that the proposed launch of the social investment programmes follows the successful payment to approximately 1.8 million beneficiaries by the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) and the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO).

He noted that the workshop marks a significant milestone, reflecting the Agency’s commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for poverty reduction and inclusive national development.

Dr. Badamasi emphasized the importance of NSIPA’s mandate to design, implement, and coordinate impactful social protection programs that address the multifaceted challenges of poverty, vulnerability, and inequality in Nigeria.

He said: “We are at a pivotal moment in our journey, marked by renewed hope and a strengthened resolve under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

He further highlighted the necessity of effective policy frameworks, sound implementation strategies, robust institutions, community ownership, and cross-sector partnerships to ensure the success and sustainability of social investment programmes.

Expressing gratitude to President Tinubu for his appointment, Dr. Badamasi assured that he, alongside the National Programme Managers and staff, are committed to delivering on the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“Our goal is clear: to exchange knowledge, harmonize our strategies, and build a more resilient system that delivers measurable impact at scale. We must continuously evaluate our outreach, inclusivity, efficiency, and adaptability,” he concluded.

He explained that the workshop, organized in collaboration with NEETSGE Nigeria Ltd, covered critical topics, including an overview of Social Investment Programs, the NSIPA Act of 2023, the roles and responsibilities of Programme Managers, administrative procedures for the successful implementation of NSIPA programmes, NSIPA programme implementation synergy, and social programme policy development and implementation

TRIBUNEONLINE