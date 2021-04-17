No sperm at 16

I am a 16- year- old student. Unlike my age mates, I don’t have any wet dreams. Even when I masturbate, I don’t see any sperm. Kindly let me know what is wrong with me and what to do about it.

Hassan (by SMS)

Although wet dreams are a natural occurrence for both men and women, while some people may have just occasional incidents of wet dreams, others may never have them. Having said this, some men don’t have sperm in their semen due to a condition called azoospermia. It happens to about 1% of all men and 15% of infertile men. You might have a problem that keeps your testicles from making sperm or that stops sperm from getting out of your body due to a blockade in your sperm tube. It might happen because of low hormone levels or due to damage to your testicles which keeps them from making sperm normally. These types of conditions have different methods of treatment, therefore, in order to know the type of azoospermia that you have and the way to treat it, you need to see a specialist doctor for a proper treatment.

