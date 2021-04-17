Am I still a virgin?

I am a 20- year- old lady. In accordance with my faith, I don’t want to have sex until I am married. Unfortunately, when I recently visited my boyfriend, he got carried away while we were kissing and he discharged some semen on my thigh. Even though he did not penetrate me, I am not sure if I am still a virgin.

Augustina (by WhatsApp)

As long as there was no penetration, you are still a virgin. However, if you want to remain a virgin before marriage, you will need to avoid such incidences of physical intimacy.

