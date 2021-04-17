My uncle is constipated

My 65-year old mother has been constipated for the past two months. All efforts to make him pass stools regularly have not worked. Kindly let me know what to do to help him.

Louis (by SMS)

It is not unusual for elderly people to be constipated because at that age, bowel activities are usually sluggish due to inactivity. In addition, because the man is retired, he may be living a very sedentary life which will certainly slow down his gut and constipate him. Apart from increasing his fluid intake such as water, or tea, your uncle should also increase his intake of fruits, vegetables and fibre. Regular exercises such as daily walks will certainly help his bowel activities. In extreme cases, stool softeners such as Liquid Paraffin or Castor oil can be taken at bedtime. If with all the above, the constipation still exists, then a detailed examination of his gut by a specialist doctor will be necessary to rule out any abnormal underlying factors that may cause the constipation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…