No more war with Wike, Fubara declares

•Thanks Tinubu for his ‘fatherly disposition’

REINSTATED Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the people of the state that the political crisis that led to the imposition of a six-month emergency rule is now behind them.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday, Fubara expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a “fatherly disposition and decisive interventions” in restoring peace and stability to the state.

President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers on March 18, 2025, following an intense political crisis. During the period, democratic institutions were suspended and governance was overseen under federal supervision.

Despite the turbulence, Fubara highlighted that his administration had made “credible milestones in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other key sectors” over the past two years.

He pledged to complete ongoing projects, revive the economy and improve security and the well-being of citizens.

He said he deliberately chose not to challenge the constitutionality of the emergency declaration but cooperated with the president and the National Assembly to ensure peace.

The governor said: “As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability and progress of Rivers State.

“This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions and all other actions that we endured during this difficult period.

“In the course of the six-month period, Mr President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully. Our Leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State.

“We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule.

“The responsibility now rests squarely on us: the government, the State House of Assembly, political leaders and stakeholders to put aside our differences, work for the common good and advance the interests of our people above all else. We have a duty to ensure that the peace we have all embraced remains permanent in our dear Rivers State.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Rivers State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr President for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our state.

“Personally, I will never take Mr President’s kindness for granted and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude.”

He added: “To those who have expressed genuine fears, frustrations and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, I assure you that your concerns are valid and understood. However, nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation and inclusiveness. We must all remember the saying… ‘the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war’.

“Accordingly, let us, therefore, embrace this moment as a fresh beginning. Let us work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger, more peaceful and prosperous Rivers State. I assure you that we will continuously work towards ensuring that we carry everyone along.

“Despite the turbulence, you are aware of the credible milestones our administration achieved in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other key sectors over the last two years.

“Our immediate responsibility is to return to the path of governance and development by completing the projects which we started by ensuring none of them is starved of funds or neglected, thereby reviving our economy, protecting lives and property and improving the wellbeing of all Rivers people.

“I commit to working harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of our dear state. I also renew my pledge to serve with the fear of God, humility and a high sense of duty.”

Acknowledging the resilience of Rivers people during the crisis, Fubara thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, women, youths and citizens at home and abroad for their prayers and support.

He commended former governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and members of the National Assembly for their roles in brokering peace.

“Above all, let us draw strength from our shared identity as Rivers people. Our diversity is our greatest asset and our unity, the strongest guarantee of our future,” he declared.

The governor called for unity and collective effort to rebuild the state.

