Herbal medicine and my health

I want to know if it is true that using herbal medicine is better than using orthodox medicine.

Erasmus (by SMS)

No, herbal medicine is not inherently more effective than conventional medicine. Conventional medicine is supported by scientific evidence and rigorous clinical trials, while the effectiveness and safety of most herbal medicines remain largely unproven and poorly understood, though some herbal components are used in conventional drugs.

Consumers often perceive natural products as safer, but this is not always true, and herbal products can have adverse effects, interact with conventional medicines, and lack standardized quality.

