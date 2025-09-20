My high cholesterol

I have just discovered from a recent Laboratory test that my Cholesterol level is very high. Kindly let me know if high cholesterol can be cured?
James (by SMS)
In addition to some medications that can be used to lower the level of cholesterol in the blood, you can also make some healthy lifestyle changes such as maintaining a heart-healthy diet, getting regular physical activity, losing weight if overweight, and quitting smoking. Focus on reducing saturated and trans fats and increasing intake of fiber-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes.
READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now