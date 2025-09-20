My high cholesterol

I have just discovered from a recent Laboratory test that my Cholesterol level is very high. Kindly let me know if high cholesterol can be cured?

James (by SMS)

In addition to some medications that can be used to lower the level of cholesterol in the blood, you can also make some healthy lifestyle changes such as maintaining a heart-healthy diet, getting regular physical activity, losing weight if overweight, and quitting smoking. Focus on reducing saturated and trans fats and increasing intake of fiber-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes.

