No menses at twelve years

My 12-year-old daughter, unlike her ten -year old younger sister is yet to commence her monthly menstrual cycle. Kindly help me.

Josephine (by SMS)

Even though most girls start their periods when they’re about age 12, there is no reason to worry about your daughter. You may be concerned however about your daughter’s cycles if she hasn’t started her period within three years of developing breasts. You can also be concerned if she hasn’t started her period by the age of 13 and shows no signs of breast budding or pubic hair development. Until then, you should just observe her.

