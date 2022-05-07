I am always feeling tired

I am a 25- year old postgraduate student of a Nigerian university. My problem is that I always feel tired even when I have not done any work. The tiredness is now affecting my work. What can I do?

Jeremy (by SMS)

Fatigue may be caused by simple factors like a lack of sleep or coming down with a cold or the flu. However, it can also be caused by underlying health conditions. In most cases, fatigue can be remedied by lifestyle or dietary modifications, correcting a nutrient deficiency, or treating an underlying medical condition. Still, to improve fatigue, you need to get to the bottom of what’s causing it. Other causes of chronic tiredness include, Drug and Alcohol dependence, poor water intake, a sedentary lifestyle, as well as the consumption of certain medications including steroids, blood pressure medications and antidepressants.

