No menses at 16 years

My 16- year-old daughter has never seen her menses. Rather, what she has is monthly complaints of abdomen pains. I also noticed a mild distension in her abdomen which I am sure, is not a pregnancy. Kindly tell me what is wrong with her.

Mrs Comfort (by SMS)

Appearance of menstruation (Menarche) which usually occurs between ages 10 and 16 years may be delayed because some children simply develop later than their peers. Sometimes, delayed onset of menses is caused by chronic medical problems, hormonal disorders, radiation therapy or chemotherapy, disordered eating or excessive exercise, genetic disorders, tumors, and certain infections. In some girls, the presence of very thick hymens which does not allow the passage of blood during the monthly menstruation may be the cause of their late menarche. Thus, even though menstruation is going on, the menstrual flow is not visible. This may even be the likely cause of your daughter’s problem with her complaints of monthly abdominal pains and bulging abdomen. A thorough examination by a doctor will solve the riddle.

