Is this breast cancer?

I have been having pains in my breasts for the past few weeks and I am wondering if this could be breast cancer. Kindly let me know how to detect breast cancer and what to do about it afterwards

Oluchi (by SMS)

Merely having pains in the breasts or for that matter any part of the body, is not an absolute indication of Cancer. Some of the likely signs of breast cancer include the presence of breast lumps, abnormal discharge from the nipples as well as abnormal changes in the skin covering the breasts. In order to detect these abnormalities, self –examination of the breast has been advocated for all young ladies. To learn about self -examination for breast cancer, you might need to google the topic or ask for free booklets on the subject at your nearest clinic. It is important to report any abnormality in your breast to your doctor for proper treatment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…