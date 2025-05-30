No factions in Imo PDP — SWC

The Imo State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that there are no factions within the party in the state.

The leadership of the party made this announcement during a press conference held recently at the party secretariat on Okigwe Road, Owerri.

At the briefing, Imo State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku, representing other members of the State Working Committee, asserted that the PDP in Imo State is unequivocally led by Hon. Austin Nwachukwu as the state chairman.

The PDP cautioned any individual or group attempting to impose themselves as party officers in Imo State to be aware of the legal implications of their actions. The party emphasized that it would no longer tolerate such mischief.

The State Working Committee reiterated that the leader of the PDP in Imo State is currently Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, stating that there is no contest regarding this position.

The Publicity Secretary recalled a recent stakeholders’ meeting and grand reception held in honour of Sen. Anyanwu following his victory at the Supreme Court, describing it as a clear indication of support.

The SWC affirmed that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu’s position as the PDP National Secretary has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

He stated, “There is no vacancy concerning the position of the National Secretary, and it is illegal and unwarranted—an invitation to crisis—for anyone or group to call for his removal.”

The PDP leadership described Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration in the state as a monumental failure. They claimed that the last five years of the current regime have been marked by terror, bloodshed, corruption, and a lack of accountability, failing to secure the lives and property of the people in Imo State.

He said: “Not only has the state government left most of the schools without qualified teachers, having failed to carry out teacher recruitment in the last five years. The students have been forced to learn on bare floors, under mango trees given the dilapidation of the public schools”.

On infrastructures, PDO pointed out that giving the re-awarding of the construction of Word Bank—Umuguma and Ihieagwa roads in Owerri, it shows that the state government has prioritised playing the gallery and fraudulent embezzlement of public funds.

The party regretted that the state government has received an average of N6.5b monthly as LGA allocation between January and September 2024 and N8b monthly from September 2024 to May 2025 showing that the state has so far received N162b in LGA allocation in the last 16 months alone.

The party said: “When you add that to over N350b in previous months, it amounts to over N500b yet with nothing to show for it, not in infrastructures, commerce and industry, education, payment of minimum wage, pension and gratuity”.

PDP condemned in the strongest term the appointment of someone who was never qualified as Chief Judge by APC government in the state describing the government’s request to the Acting Chief Judge Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu to resign following a directive by the National Judiciary NJC which ordered the Imo state governor to reverse Nzeukwu’s illegal appointment as a pointer to Governor and Imo government’s negligence of the rule of law.

