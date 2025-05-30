2027: Kebbi gov pledges to support Tinubu’s re-election

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi has assured President Bola Tinubu of total support from the people of Kebbi in the 2027 general election.

He made this known at a ceremony organized to celebrate the second anniversary of his administration, held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

The governor said that before the Tinubu-led administration, Kebbi enjoyed little or no federal government projects.

“With the emergence of the Tinubu administration, Kebbi has benefited from a series of developmental projects.”

These projects, according to him, include roads, schools, empowerment initiatives, appointments, among others.

He listed some of the road projects to include the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, Dabai-Mahuta-Koko Road, Malando-Warah-Ngaski Road, Kamba-Feka Road, and Zema-Zuru Road, among others.

“Therefore, we, the people of Kebbi, have no reason not to support the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027,” he said.

Idris thanked the organizers for bringing together prominent personalities from Kebbi, including all former governors of the state.

“You can hardly find a state in this country where four former and serving governors come under one roof. This clearly shows that Kebbi is an APC state,” he said.

The governor promised that the votes Mr. President received in the 2023 general elections would be tripled in 2027.

He appreciated the people of Kebbi for their support and cooperation, which had paved the way for his success, assuring them, “Your support will never go in vain.”

Speaking on behalf of the two ministers from Kebbi, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and former governor of the state, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, said they were proud to be associated with Governor Idris and President Tinubu’s achievements.

