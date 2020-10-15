NLN to dedicate reading corners for foreign countries

THE National Library of Nigeria (NLN) has said it will set up dedicated reading rooms for books and materials about other countries when the permanent headquarters building, under construction is completed.

National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of NLN, Professor Lenrie Olatokunbo Aina stated this in Abuja when he received in audience, the High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Md. Shameem Ahsan.

The National Librarian said: “we are in an era of glocalisation whereby nations take global ideas and localise them, just as they globalise their local concepts. The High Commissioner has just stated that in Bangladesh, because of limited landmass in comparison, their scientists have developed crop varieties that could be cultivated four times in year, instead of just once.

“This is an example of a concept local to Bangladesh, but which can be borrowed by other countries too, thereby making the practice global. I believe our researchers will be willing to borrow this practice and adopt or improve on it to suit our locality.”

“There is no better way to globalise local ideas than through books, literature and related resources and materials,” the National Librarian added.

Professor Aina, who was in company of other management staff, a member of the Board of the National Library of Nigeria as well as a representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, further disclosed that when the permanent headquarters building of the National Library is completed, “we shall provide dedicated rooms for books and materials about other countries will be shelved. This will make it easy for readers looking materials about the history, culture, trade, economies, politics and others about other countries to easily have access to what they need, instead of going to general open shelves.”

Speaking earlier, the Bangladeshi diplomat, who was accompanied by the High Commission’s First Secretary, Bidosh Chandra Barman, said though they were from South Asian country, he virtually considered Nigeria its neighbours, because of some similarities in population being developing nations.

According to Md. Ahsan, “Our country gained independence in 1971, 11 years after Nigeria’s independence, and we occupy a landmass of about 150,000 square kilometres with a population of 165 million, just about 35 million lesser than Nigeria.

“But unlike Nigeria which has about 900,000 square kilometres, we have a limited landmass. Our scientists had to think of ways of maximising the use of this land. They have therefore developed varieties of crop seedlings that can be farmed up to four times in a year.”

t “my job is to project my country to your country,” informed his audience that “we are the second largest producer of garments in the world. We are the largest producer of jute as well as a leading nation in pharmaceutical productions.”

Stating that the country’s Prime Minister is a woman, just like so many other very senior government officials, the diplomat added that “we are role models in women empowerment, we are also role models in peace keeping.”

The High Commissioner donated some books on the history and culture of his country, including the autobiography of the first Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

He expressed the assurance of his country to deepen ties with Nigeria in the areas of culture, education and commerce, promising to donate more books upon request by the National Library of Nigeria.

