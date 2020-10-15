International Day of Older Persons: Physiotherapist offers free virtual management for the elderly

AS part of activities marking the 2020 International Day of Older Persons, a physiotherapist, Professor Efe Useh, has offered to provide free virtual physiotherapy assessments to Nigerian pensioners and other elderly people with low back and neck pain for the rest of the year.

Professor Useh, a Nigerian physiotherapist based in South Africa is offering free services on the platform of Virtualphysio, an online physiotherapy care provider. All that the elderly person requires to do to access the free care is to call or send sms to +27739898869.

A statement from Virtualphysio, said Professor Useh a Physiotherapist with over 37 years of national and international working experience, will be joined by other international virtualphysio consultants to evaluate and manage various conditions suffered by the elderly.

These include body and joint aches resulting from poorly assumed postures when they were active at work; backache as a result of poor postures in general, long sitting and standing, job hazards etc. aching and heaviness of the neck which could be due to wear and tear around the neck bones; painful shoulders of an unknown origin, sprains of different joints and strains of muscles resulting in inability to use the affected part of the body.

“Arthritis of the neck, back, and knees are also common problems of the elderly. That could be managed,” the statement said.

“We at virtuaphysio.org are aware that 2020 has been a challenging year for us all, and the impact of COVID-19 on the elderly in our societies has been devastating.

“The economic impact on financing our healthcare by these groups that are no longer on medical aid or support could be overwhelming. For that reason, we have decided to offer a free service to these citizens to ensure an improved quality of life.

“This provides our pensioners with any of the conditions mentioned above to be examined and managed simultaneously by multiple practitioners across the globe.

“As we age, there is a reduction in functional and physical activities. Our joints begin to hurt, sometimes they are sore and painful or even swollen. Occasionally our hands, fingers, and toes begin to feel numb with a sensation of pins and needles. All these are usually as a result of changes in our bodies as we age.

“These, however, need not impact negatively on the older persons’ quality of life. Virtualphysio will love to ensure this through our free management care for the elderly,” the statement further said.

