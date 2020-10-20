NITDA identifies safer cyberspace as catalyst to ICT transformation

THE National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has identified a secured cyberspace as catalyst to achieving the digital economy transformation agenda for the country.

The Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said this last week, while expressing his view in a webinar organised by the agency to commemorate the Cyber Security Awareness month.

Every year since 2003, the month of October had been recognised as National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).

It was established by the U.S Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance, to ensure every individual remains safe and secure online.

The webinar, which had its theme as, “Cyber Security Controls, Precautions for Parents and Kids, The Worth of Your Digital Identity”, also focused on Phishing: SMS and Email”.

Inuwa, represented by Dr Usman Gambo, Director, ICT Infrastructure Solutions, said that digital economy had the capability to avail quality life for all.

He said: “Heightened use of digital platforms has critically enhanced productivity at all levels, hence the need to canvass for a secured cyberspace.

“Ineffective cybersecurity coordination could lead to a devastating blow on the positives of the digital economy.”

He added that securing the cyberspace was part of the initiatives in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy was committed to actualise that.

He said the programme could give Nigerians every available clue to avoid the tricks of cybercriminals and where it inevitably occurs, they could report to appropriate authorities.

Inuwa said that many Nigerians had fallen victim to cybercriminals largely due to lack of awareness on what to do and avoid while on cyberspace.

He advised Nigerians to keep their personal identifiable information a secret as it was the first step in staying safe and free from the unwholesome practices of cybercriminals.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).