NISS tutors farmers, extension agents on use of soil test kit

As a follow up to series of workshops earlier organised in the year by the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), South-West zone, NISS recently put together another train-the-trainer workshop for farmers and extension agents, this time round on how to use soil test kit on the farm.

Speaking during the one-day event held on the premises of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Zonal Coordinator, NISS, South-West zone, Professor James Adediran, said to enhance food security, the issue of problematic soils in agricultural production should be taken seriously.

He said this is why NISS has made it mandatory to forge ahead in training stakeholders on the strategies required to manage various soils in Nigeria. “Soil is part of our environment and it is a vital input in agricultural production.

“Continuous land cultivation and improper handling of soil adversely affect its productivity and consequently, crop yield. Thus, organising this workshop is apt and useful in promoting sustainable soil management.”

Adediran, the immediate past Executive Director of IAR&T, further noted that:”Soil is a strorehouse for plant nutrients and we need to know what the soil is keeping in the store. Also, soil can be sick and may not be able to support crop plant growth, or the plant itself is sick because of the sick soil.

“Soil testing is the only way out. Soil samples are normally taken to laboratory for analysis. However, certain instrument can be used on the field to detect plant nutrients or diagnose what is missing in the soil. This tool is known as test kit.”





Soil experts drawn from various academic institutions took participants from the south-west states at the training on rudiments of using the soil testing kit, while participants were given test kit for usage on their farms.

