JCI, NYCN charge Ogun youths on employability skills

The Junior Chambers International (JCI), Abeokuta Hills and the Ogun State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have charged youths in Ogun State on the need for employability skills. The two organisations gave the charge during a summit they jointly organised and held at the Valley View auditorium of the Government House, Isale Igbehin, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The Youth Employability Summit (YES 1.0) was tagged My life My Skill. Chairman of the NYCN in the state, Abdul-jabar Ayelaagbe, the employability and soft skills will help to bridge the unemployment gaps among youths as they are necessary for survival in the ever-changing job market. Ayelaagbe noted that the government alone cannot provide jobs for all, adding that it is for this reason that the group is partnering with others to provide the needed skills to make headway in the society. “If the truth must be told, the way to go for us and the priorities to set and adopt now is skill acquisition, skill acquisition, and skill acquisition. Good to know that whatever we, Nigerian youths, are determined to do, we do it best. No wonder, we beat academic records and set new ones across the shores. We are record breakers with an insatiable quest for knowledge. If the same zeal is directed to choice skills, then the greatness and development of our country are more than near. “Distinguished Colleagues, The need to walk the talk and the burning desire to make our youth to be self-sufficient, job creators instead of job seekers to have meaningful lives and contribute our quota to our state and national development inspires the state youth leadership to launch the Ogun Youth Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship program for the youth of the state. In this scheme, young people are being trained and given equipment free to start practising after graduation.

“This we have done at virtually all the 20 local government areas of the state with verifiable records. The focused areas of these skill acquisition programmes are tailoring, hairdressing, soap making, graphic design, phone repairs, shoe and bag making, event decoration and planners, makeup, etc. As of today, the total number of young people who have benefitted from the program at the state, local, or affiliate organizations level is, by the records, in thousands.

“The program slogan is ONE YOUTH ONE SKILL, LET MY SKILL PAY MY BILLS. The Second Batch of this program is at the conclusion stage at almost all the local governments in the State. The zeal to develop our youth’s skills to pay their bills has also led us to initiate Ogun Youth Football Cup where talents will be discovered and integrated into State, National, and international teams,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the committee, Taiwo Olumayowa, appreciated everyone present at the maiden edition of the summit.

He emphasized the need for the summit which is not limited to the ability to equip graduates of tertiary institutions with soft skills like team management, report writing, digital marketing etc which will also enable them to be ahead of their colleagues.

He appreciated the support given by the award winner of Young Chief Executive Officer in Ogun state for the year 2021, Mr Victor Eniola Mark towards the success of the summit.