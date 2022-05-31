‘Cuddle Realty to address housing deficit, make middle, lower class Nigerians property owners’

The management of Cuddle Realty has stated that the organisation will address housing deficit in the country and make middle and lower-class Nigerian property owners.

The organisation which is founded by three young persons – John Igbinosa, Fabian George and Omowunmi Samson who who lives with a disability – was launched virtually on Monday to make millions of Nigerians financially independent via investment in real estate.

Igbinosa noted that Cuddle realty is trying to change the narrative in Africa in terms of real estate by getting Africans to own African properties, adding that the platform will help the country address its housing deficits.

He said: “We are trying to create a system where with our little funds, we build the Africa that see Africans owning lands within their territory as against foreigners coming to buy these lands and Africans start paying rent to them. No! Not when we are in existence. The Africa we want is that which demands a lot of people playing in the real estate market.

“At Cuddle, we have licensed professionals. So we don’t just run on passion alone. We have the expertise and certificate to practice what we are passionate about. For example, our surveyors are licensed, our structural engineers are licensed, we have architects licensed and they all come with years of experience that make them major players in the decision making process of acquiring properties.

“We also want to turn a lot of bushes into cities. We will look at going into sustainable projects around the sustainable development goals looking at better ways we can solve the housing deficit in Nigeria first. We believe that Cuddle is an economic liberation for millions. We believe that Cuddle is a financial partner for thousands. And that exactly is why we launched.”

Also speaking during the launch, George stated that Cuddle was formed to ensure that people own property without breaking the bank or having to wait forever.

George stated that in the past, the conversation about real estate was for the 1% of the Nigeria population but right now, with Cuddle, the other 99% of Nigerians can start talking about real estate.

His words: “You ask people when they will love to buy a property, they will tell you, maybe in the next five years, I will be able to save up to buy a N3 million property. By the time they save up to buy the property, that property had already appreciated to maybe N5 or N10 million. They would have to wait to save up again. So the solution we are brining is solving the time gap. You don’t have to wait for five years, ten years before you own a property. You can own a property now.

“Another solution is the money gap. You don’t need to have so much money before you own a property. Before now, the conversation of owning real estate has been exclusively set apart for her rich. But with Cuddle, you can actually join the conversation. So our vision is to help the ninety percent who don’t have a clue on how to build wealth, help them build wealth through real estate. So this is why we started Cuddle. A lot of other real estate companies can focus on the 1% but we are focusing on the 99%.”

On her part, Samson said real estate is a ground for her to change her narrative as a person who lives with a disability and others who are in her shoes.

“I am someone who love to take up new challenges. I am actually a different-abled person. Some people would like to call it a disability but no that is not how I see it. There is no such thing as disability. So I am a different-abled person. So, I took up the opportunity to doing something bigger than me and whatever I had dreamt of as a kid. I saw it as a big challenge to venture into something new, a new challenge because I was never into real estate, I have always been in tech. Also, I wanted to make sure that people who are in my shoes, who are in my category see the need to not give up on themselves at any point in life.

“It is an opportunity to let people who are differently-abled know that they can co-own a property. They can do so much more with their life. They can also own a real estate property,” she said.