NIPOST debunks sacking of Postmaster-General

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has debunked the story on social media which said that President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked its Post Master General, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

NIPOST, in a statement via its Director of Corporate Communications, Franklyn Alao, said the purported news is reckless, mischievous, and an attempt to mislead the public.

The statement reads: “The attention of NIPOST management has been drawn to the trending report with the headline “Buhari Sacks Postmaster General” alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sacked the Postmaster General (PMG) of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

“NIPOST wishes to state that the purported news is false, reckless, mischievous, and it is meant to mislead the public.

“NIPOST wishes to advise all stakeholders and the general public to disregard the malicious information.

“Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi is in office performing his official duties, working tirelessly to ensure the transformation of the agency and boost its quality of service, in line with best global practices.

“Since assuming office, NIPOST has witnessed Nobel ideas aimed at transforming its operations in line with the digital economy agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.





“Such malicious fake news could only be the handiwork of those who do not wish the organization well in its commitment towards contributing to the overall economic transformation of Mr President.”