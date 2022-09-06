NDE gets commendation from Emir of Bauchi on skill acquisition training for youths, women in Bauchi

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has been commended for its resolve toward job provision for youths and women in Bauchi state through skills acquisition.

The commendation was made by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu who said that the effort is highly commendable as it has engaged the youths in various skills acquisition training in the state.

The Emir made the commendation in Bauchi, during the commencement of a week-long training for youths and women on goat rearing and production as well as Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development by the NDE in the state.

The Emir, who is also the Chairman, the Bauchi State Council of Traditional Rulers, was represented by one of the traditional title holders in the Emirate, Malam Zubairu Aliyu.

The Emir stressed that the roles which the Director General of NDE, Mal. Abubakar Fikpo is playing in ensuring that the teaming youths in the state were gainfully engaged and given skills in one skill or the others cannot be overemphasized.

According to the Emir, “These are very laudable programmes and the types being expected to be implemented by relevant job creation agencies because it enlightens the youths on various ways of how to be on their own and shun over-dependency on white-collar jobs.”

He also said that “I am highly appreciative of the efforts of NDE because, within two or three months, they organise various skills acquisition training for the teaming youths in the state to assist them to be self-employed.”

The Emir then called on the youths to keep embracing such programmes so as to become employers of labour saying that the time of being spoon-fed has gone.

He further called on parents to ensure that their children were engaged in useful ventures either in agriculture or through other skills acquisition so that they don’t become a nuisance to them, society and the country at large.

The Director General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo in his remarks said that 100 participants were selected across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state for the training.

He explained that 50 participants were selected for the Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development training and 50 for the goat production training.

The DG who was represented by the State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Ali Yaya urged the participants to be very serious and attentive.

He said that anyone who did not attend the training would not be considered when the time for selection of participants for enhancement to boost their production comes.

He added that the trainees would be introduced to various business training that would open their horizons in identifying and approaching various sources of funding to access funds.

One of the participants, Hanat Zakaria, appreciated the NDE for the ‘kind gesture’ and promised to make effective use of whatever knowledge acquired during the training.