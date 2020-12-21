NIN: Crowd gathers at NIMC office in Kwara

Every qualified Nigerian who desire to obtain the national identification number (NIN) in Kwara State needs to get to the NIMC office, Ilorin between 5:00 and 5:30 am and be ready to spend probably the whole day to process the required documents.

Speaking with a large number of people, who had formed a crowd in the NIMC office, Ilorin on Monday, they narrated their frustration, calling on the government to remove the stipulated deadline for obtaining the NIN.

The people, who would not want their names in print, said they arrived the NIMC office as early as 5:30 am on Monday, adding that many had put down their names since Saturday.

It was also gathered that the office registers about 100 people daily and that people had picked the whole lot before 6:30 am since the recent deadline on the exercise commenced.

It was also gathered that COVID-19 protocols were not strictly adhered to by the crowd, as few people put on face masks, while social distancing was not obeyed by the people outside the gate of the NIMC office, Ilorin.

However, those who had gained entrance into the premises were made to stand in the marked boxes created on the ground to ensure social distancing before being called into the office for registration processes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

NIN: Crowd gathers at NIMC office in Kwara