COVID-19 infections surge again as Nigeria records highest weekly cases in four months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 3,820 new cases reported between December 6 and 12 is an increase from the 1,607 recorded the previous week.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded a weekly figure was between July 19 and 25 when a total of 3,870 new cases were recorded.

Also, the 796 cases reported on Friday, December 11 is the highest daily figure of confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out in February, breaking the previous highest daily record of 745 reported on June 19.

The increase in the number of infections could signal a second wave of the pandemic and this could be as a result of the disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols and preventive measures as indicated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Last week marked the 50th week since the beginning of the pandemic in Nigeria in February.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that 53,919 tests were conducted last week.

`The country has tested 845,458 samples out of which 72,757 cases have been confirmed, a total of 65,850 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 5,713 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,194 deaths were recorded.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that 53,919 tests were conducted last week.

More deaths, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis also showed that there was an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded last week.

Nigeria recorded 14 deaths last week, an increase compared to the nine deaths of the previous week.

Also, 1,207 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 1,824 persons of the previous week.

ALSO READ:

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 318 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,255.

On Monday, 390 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 69,645.

On Tuesday, 550 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 70,195.

On Wednesday, 474 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 675 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 796 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 617 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 72,757.

See the breakdown of the 72,757 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 24,839 cases, followed by FCT – 8,338, Plateau – 3,997, Kaduna – 3,828, Rivers – 3,124, Oyo – 3,747, Edo – 2,730, Ogun – 2,322, Kano – 1,892, Delta – 1,829, Ondo – 1,751, Enugu – 1,355, Kwara – 1,226, Katsina – 1,171, Gombe – 1,069, Ebonyi – 1,055, Osun – 962, Abia – 926, Bauchi – 802, Borno – 758, Imo – 681, Nasarawa – 561, Benue – 501, Bayelsa – 469, Ekiti – 395, Akwa Ibom – 364, Jigawa – 340, Adamawa – 329, Niger – 298, Anambra – 290, Taraba – 196, Sokoto – 192, Kebbi – 138, Yobe – 108, Cross River – 90, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 infections surge again as Nigeria records highest weekly cases in four months