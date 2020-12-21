Reps approve N13.588trn budget for 2021

• N5.642trn on debt servicing, N4.125trn on capital projects

By Jacob Segun Olatunji and Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Monday, passed the 2021 Appropriation worth N13.588 trillion, showing an increase of over of N500 billion above the N13.08 trillion budget proposal presented by the Executive.

Breakdown of the proposed Expenditure for the year as approved by the House, showed that the sums of N496.259 billion is for statutory transfer; N3.324 trillion is for Recurrent Expenditure; N5.642 trillion is for Debt Service while N4.125 trillion is for Capital Expenditure.

As approved by the Parliament, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Financial Intelligence Unit were empowered to change and defray from all monies standing in credit to the units as revenues or penalties or sanctions at 10 per cent for technical set up and operational cost at the units in the financial year.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 14, 2020, presented a budget proposal of N13.08 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly, out of which N3.85 trillion was for capital projects in 2021, including; N1.80 trillion for MDAs’ capital expenditure; N745 billion for Capital Supplementation; N355 billion for Grants and Aid-funded projects; N20 billion for the Family Homes Fund; N25 billion for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund; N336 billion for 60 Government-Owned Enterprises; N247 billion for capital component of Statutory Transfers; and N710 billion for projects funded by Multi-lateral and Bi-lateral loans.

Details later…

