The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has announced plans to implement a new curriculum, with effect from 2024.

The President of the institute and Chairman of Council, Mr. IdorenyenEnang, disclosed this in a chat with the media, in Lagos, recently.

The NIMN boss stated that the curriculum revision is designed to reflect the changing landscape of marketing industry, and ensure that members of the institute are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields.

He added that the institute has also adjusted its exam diets to provide for more flexibility for its members.

Enang expressed the hope that the Amendment bill of the Act 25 of 2003, of the institute, presently with the National Assembly, would go a long way in helping it to further strengthen the regulatory framework and enhance the efficacy of the institute.

“We understand the importance of maintaining a regulatory role and ensuring the sustainability of the industry.

“As the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), we will serve as thought leaders and create advocacy channels to champion the interests of our members and the industry as a whole.

“We currently have an Amendment bill of the Act 25 of 2003 at the National Assembly, and it has gone through a first reading. This will help further strengthen the regulatory framework and enhance the efficacy of our Institute,” he stated.

As a way of entrenching marketing in the curricula of the nation’s tertiary institutions, Enang stated that the marketing institute is presently working closely with lecturers, as well as heads of departments and deans, to encourage their students to join the marketing institute.

“We believe in the power of education and the potential of young professionals. We are working closely with lecturers as institutional champions, as well as heads of departments and deans, to encourage their students to join the marketing community,” he added.

In order to broaden its reach and influence, the institute, he stated, had formed partnerships and affiliations with esteemed organisations such as ARCON, CIM UK, Harley Reed, Sports Business Institute, and Lagos Business School.

Those partnerships, the NIMN boss added, will enable the institute to tap into a wealth of expertise and resources, further enriching the experiences of its members.

