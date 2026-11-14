Fani-Kayode, S’African Presidency clash over alleged speech livestreaming cut

Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and the South African Presidency on Friday clashed over allegations that his introduction and speech were deliberately cut from a livestream of his presentation of credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

Fani-Kayode, in a post on his personal X account, said the incident occurred at the South African Presidential Guest House, where he presented his letters of credence to President Ramaphosa alongside ambassadors from 14 other countries.

The occasion also marked what he described as the first posting of a substantive Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to South Africa in four years.

According to Fani-Kayode, the event was livestreamed by the South African Presidency, with all 15 ambassadors formally introduced and given the opportunity to deliver speeches.

However, he alleged that the Nigerian delegation was excluded from the livestream during his introduction and speech.

“Curiously the South African Presidency refused to air the introduction of my goodself and the Nigerian delegation or to air my speech,” Fani-Kayode said.

“They went a step further by cutting us out of the livestream completely and went back on livestream only after my speech was concluded.”

He maintained that Nigeria was the only country whose introduction and speech were not aired.

Fani-Kayode said he raised the matter directly with President Ramaphosa during a photo session, claiming that the South African leader acted promptly by referring the matter to relevant officials.

“Clearly some elements in South Africa do not want to hear what we have to say or see our faces but we are here to stay as long as we are welcome and have the confidence of President Ramaphosa, which I am sure we do,” he said.

The Nigerian ambassador added that at least two Nigerian television stations were present at the event and had fully recorded his speech.

He also said he declined an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) because of what he described as the manner in which the Nigerian delegation was treated.

“One thing is clear, I have immense respect and affection for South Africa and the South African people but I will not be anywhere or tolerate anyone that disrespects or treats our Government or our people flippantly,” Fani-Kayode said.

He, however, thanked President Ramaphosa for what he described as his concern and timely intervention.

Responding to Fani-Kayode’s claims on X, the spokesperson to President Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, accused the Nigerian ambassador of misrepresenting the facts.

“Your Excellency, I deeply regret that I have to address you through a public platform. However, now that you have falsely referenced the President on a matter he has no involvement in, I’m duty bound to clarify your misrepresentation of facts,” Magwenya said.

He explained that President Ramaphosa does not intervene in operational matters involving public broadcasters and did not intervene on Fani-Kayode’s behalf.

“In South Africa the President does not intervene on operational matters at the public broadcasters, neither did he intervene on your behalf. He simply pointed you to Sophie Mokoena who was the most appropriate person to raise your greviance with,” he said.

Magwenya further alleged that Fani-Kayode refused to speak with Sophie Mokoena, who he said could have clarified the matter.

“Your Excellency, you refused to speak to Sophie Mokoena who would have cleared the misunderstanding with you. I would encourage you, that as you start your tenure in South Africa you meet with with SABC to forge a mutually beneficial, respectful and professional relationship.”

He stressed that the SABC operates as a public broadcaster and that the South African President has no legal or political mandate to interfere with its operations or editorial processes.

“The SABC is a public broadcaster. The President carries no legal or political mandate to interfere with its operations or intervene in it’s editorial processes. Frankly, your approach in this regard on a minor operational issue which you misunderstood was grossly inappropriate,” Magwenya said.

He wished Fani-Kayode well in his tenure and urged him to engage constructively with different aspects of South African society and its constitutional institutions.