Your approach inappropriate, South Africa tells Fani-Kayode over livestream dispute

The South African presidency has faulted Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the country, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his complaint that his speech was omitted from a livestream of a diplomatic ceremony attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for Ramaphosa, said the Nigerian envoy misrepresented the circumstances surrounding the incident and wrongly suggested that the South African president intervened in the matter.

Fani-Kayode had expressed displeasure after his address was apparently excluded from the live broadcast of a ceremony where he and 14 other diplomats presented their letters of credence to Ramaphosa on Friday.

The ceremony took place at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane, Gauteng, and was streamed on the South African presidency’s YouTube channel.

However, the broadcast appeared to experience a technical glitch while French Ambassador Antoine Michon was delivering his remarks. Michon was scheduled to speak immediately before Fani-Kayode.

The livestream subsequently switched to footage of Ramaphosa addressing the diplomats, leaving Fani-Kayode’s speech out of the broadcast.

Tribune Online reports that the Nigerian envoy later took to his personal X account to express his dissatisfaction with the development.

He said he raised the issue directly with Ramaphosa, who, “in fairness to him”, took him to the “relevant officials and acted with despatch”.

Fani-Kayode also revealed that he declined an interview request from SABC News, South Africa’s public broadcaster, “as a consequence of the deplorable way we were treated”.

Responding to the complaint, Magwenya said the president had no involvement in the operations of public broadcasters and did not intervene on the envoy’s behalf.

“In South Africa, the President does not intervene on operational matters at the public broadcasters, neither did he intervene on your behalf,” he said.

He explained that Ramaphosa only directed Fani-Kayode to Sophie Mokoena, SABC’s acting political and foreign editor, who was better placed to address his concerns.

Magwenya further alleged that the Nigerian envoy declined to speak with Mokoena, who could have clarified the circumstances surrounding the broadcast interruption.

“The SABC is a public broadcaster. The President carries no legal or political mandate to interfere with its operations or intervene in its editorial processes,” he added.

The presidential spokesperson also faulted Fani-Kayode’s handling of the disagreement, describing his response to the incident as inappropriate.

“Frankly, your approach in this regard on a minor operational issue which you misunderstood was grossly inappropriate,” he said.

Magwenya urged the Nigerian envoy to engage with SABC and build a relationship based on mutual respect and professionalism as he begins his diplomatic assignment.

“I wish you well on your tenure and I hope you begin to engage the various aspects of South African society and its constitutional tenets constructively,” he added.

Hours after Fani-Kayode’s complaint, the South African presidency published a separate video of his speech on its YouTube channel.