Telecom services company, Airtel Nigeria, has kicked off of this year’s edition of its long- running community feeding programme, ‘5 Days of Love’, in celebration of the festive period, with residents of its operating environment.

The initiative, now in its ninth edition, and which has since commenced last week, will, at the end of the exercise see 6,000 Nigerians, across six Nigerian states- Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Imo, Kwara and Abuja given packed meals, in five days.

Disclosing this to the media recently in Lagos, the Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Mr Femi Adeniran, explained that the initiative designed to share happiness and celebrate with the people in the communities where it operates.

“The five Days of Love campaign is beyond an activity where we distribute meals. It is an avenue for us to celebrate the festive season with the people around us, in an electrifying atmosphere of fun, good entertainment and love. We believe that little things can make a difference, and this is why at Airtel, we have committed ourselves to the act of sharing and celebrating this end of the year as good neighbors,” Adeniran said.

He added that the gesture is also aimed at encouraging others to reach out to the less privileged at this festive period.

Also at the event, Director of Distribution, Airtel Nigeria, Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, stated that despite the difficult times being faced by families and organisations, the company will continue its long-standing tradition of ensuring that the vulnerable in the society also share in the experience of the festive season.

