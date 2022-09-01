NIIMP targets $2.3trn development in 23 years ― ICRC boss

The Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Mike Ohiari disclosed on Wednesday that the just inaugurated National Council on Infrastructure in Nigeria would drive the development of the sector to the tune of $2.3 trillion within 23 years.

Speaking in Abuja at the PPP forum hosted by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Ohiari stated that “last week Tuesday, His Excellency, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo inaugurated the National Council on Infrastructure.

“The National Council on Infrastructure will see to the implementation of the Revised National integrated Master plan from 2020 to 2043.

“As you are aware, the Master plan envisages that we will be able to achieve Infrastructure development worth $2.3 trillion. Out of this amount, 48 per cent is to be done through PPP” he said.

The ICRC boss stated that 58 business case certificate has been issued by the commission while 106 OBC certificate has also been issued so far.

Also speaking at the forum, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) Emmanuel Jime said since its inception, the forum has contributed immensely to knowledge sharing and capacity building toward Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

Represented by the Deputy Director of PPP, Mustapha Zubeiru, Jime explained that “it is important that PPP is increasingly seen as a development tool rather than just a procurement option.

“This means, by its very nature, PPP should be able to increase the infrastructure of the country as a major enabler of economic growth and development” he stated.

