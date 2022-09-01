FG deploys multi-million naira relief materials to flood victims in Jigawa

Federal Government has approved the deployment of relief materials to victims of the flood that washed away farmlands and rendered many people homeless in Jigawa State on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who gave the directive, sympathized with the government and people of Jigawa state over the ugly incident.

The most impacted areas include Sankara, Karnaya, Birnin Kudu and Gwaram communities in Ringim and Dutse local government areas.

At least 2,051 people were reportedly displaced in Karnaya while 2,000 homes were destroyed across the state.

The Minister also directed an immediate assessment by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials and the deployment of immediate relief items to the affected communities to reduce the impact of the floods.

In a related development in Kano state, Minister also sympathized with the government and people of Kano state after a three-storey building collapsed on Beirut Road along a popular GSM market in Kano metropolis.

The National Emergency Management Agency was alerted to the incident and they immediately mobilised emergency responders to the site for rescue operations.

The Minister has also commiserated with the victims and families of the deceased.

So far, eight persons have been rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital for treatment, one person was confirmed dead while six others with minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

The Minister however directed a continued search and rescue operation to ensure that all trapped persons are rescued from the rubbles.

