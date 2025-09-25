Nigeria’s first tuition-free digital academy opens

AS part of efforts to increase access to quality education, especially in the underserved communities in the country, Equity Learning Academy (ELA) has opened a tuition-free digital academy.

Powered entirely by technology, the academy sited at Ewatto, a rural community in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, is potentially reshaping education delivery for the most vulnerable children in the area.

The academy, considered to be the first of its kind in the country, integrates GradeX School Management Technology, a platform automating nearly every aspect of school operations including digital attendance recording, personalized lessons, real-time assessments, efficient meal distribution and with parents getting feedback as regards their children’s progress on a daily basis.

Speaking at the official launch, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu, lauded the founders’ initiative, saying, “The model is exactly the kind of private sector innovation that complements the government’s mission of universal quality education.”

He noted that the model demonstrates how private sector innovation can effectively bridge educational gaps, especially between rural and urban dweller children in the country.

He urged the intended beneficiaries to make good use of the facility, saying education remains the bedrock of the nation’s development.

In his address, the co-founder of the academy, Dr Friday Airhia, explained the school operations, saying “Through GradeX’s AI-powered analytics, every child from Kindergarten 1 to Basic 1 will receive a free laptop and lessons tailored to their learning pace.”

The academy also operates on uninterrupted solar power, ensuring constant electricity for computers, projectors, and audiovisual learning aids and steady Wi-Fi connection for students to access useful resources.

The academy also provides students with free uniforms, textbooks, clean water, free daily meals, modern classrooms, fully stocked digital library and IT-trained teachers.

Airhia in a statement disclosed that the academy was established through Shekinah Mentors International Initiative with donor support, emphasising the need for continued backing to expand the project.

According to him, having more partners will help replicate the academy in many other rural communities and by that giving more children fair access to quality education.”

He declared that the academy proves that innovation, technology, and philanthropy can deliver life-changing results and also redefine 21st century rural education access.

